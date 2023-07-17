Get ready to roam like never before with Epic's expanded roaming service. As of this month, Epic is supercharging its already robust Traveller offer, increasing the number of eligible countries from 76 to over 150, covering nearly ALL countries worldwide, giving you the freedom to explore without worrying about excessive charges. Whether you're embarking on a well-deserved remote beach holiday or running a business from far flung corners of the world, Epic has you covered.

Based on a recent report (MCA Key market indicators for electronic communications and post, Q1) by Malta Communications Authority (MCA), Epic’s estimations show that the operator’s customers make calls and use data significantly more when abroad than customers of the other two providers. This clearly shows the trust and satisfaction in Epic’s roaming services. Having doubled the countries included in favourable roaming now, Epic’s ethos in providing unparalleled value continues to become very tangible. Imagine streaming a single video of 100MB while on holiday in Tunisia. Roaming charges on the market could leave you with a bill upwards of €600. But with Epic, you'll be amazed to discover that the same usage will cost you a mere €6.99.

Epic’s Chief Marketing Officer, Karl Galea, commenting on this expanded roaming service, said: "As the biggest mobile operator on the island, and supported by our international background, Epic is able to offer an unparalleled roaming experience that underlines our commitment to provide our customers a truly great network coverage and unbeatable value."

Accessing these services, is a breeze too, providing a seamless user experience to Epic customers. When you're in one of the eligible countries, both Traveller and Data Traveller services will be automatically activated, ensuring you enjoy the value rates seamlessly. No hassle, no complicated processes—just pure convenience. Say goodbye to the sky-high fees you used to dread when streaming a video, or making a call abroad, and enjoy seamless connectivity and peace of mind without breaking the bank.

Find out more about Epic's expanded roaming service and the extensive list of eligible countries, here or call the dedicated customer support team, available 24/7.

