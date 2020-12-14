The annual Valletta celebrations ushering in the new year will not be taking place in St George’s Square, but instead be televised live from Fort St Elmo.

"After a number discussions which have been taking place since summer, the Valletta Cultural Agency and the Culture Ministry have decided to still hold the 'NYE Valletta Variety Show', keep it close for the public and televise it live from Fort St Elmo," VCA chair Jason Micallef said on Monday.

Flanked by Minister Jose Herrera, he provided details about the event at a press conference at Fort St Elmo. The three-hour show will be broadcast on TVM, NET and One between 10pm and 1am.

There will also be a fireworks display that will be set off from the capital's Grand Harbour and its surroundings at midnight.

“Despite the pandemic, we still managed to keep up a sense of Christmas spirit in the capital city, while following protocols,” Micallef said.

Answering questions by Times of Malta, Micallef confirmed that all precautionary measures will be in place throughout the night and that Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci had given the go-ahead for the set-up of the fort.

“In keeping with the established protocol, the fort can hold 300 people, which will consist of the cast, crew, host and production team. There will be no members of the general public.

“Please stay at home, as there will be a lot of entertainment to watch and enjoy on the night,” Micallef said.

'A day of celebration that will be celebrated differently'

Minister Herrera said that the nation has been brave and resilient throughout 2020, an attitude that will help with looking ahead at 2021 positively.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate this day, a day which is celebrated all around the world. In Malta we will be celebrating it a bit differently, in the comfort of our homes with our family,” said Herrera.

The line-up?

The show will be hosted by Ben Camille and Andreana Debattista and will see a night of stand up comedy, dance and music.

The line-up for the evening includes a Palace String Orchestra, made up of 12 musicians who will be accompanied by some of Malta’s top artists, including Amber, Aidan, Jasmine and Kevin Paul.

Special guests Ember Trio, Britian’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist, will feature with performances in some of Valletta’s iconic locations.

The evening will also include local comedy team Min Imissu and popular UK stand-up comedian Michael McIntyre.