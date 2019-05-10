I refer to Eddy Privitera’s contribution “Delia is not to blame” (June 7). His continued interest in the PN is remarkable and he is very generous with his views and advice.

However, I believe the Nationalist Party has enough problems without the tedious old fellow getting involved. He thinks he’s clever as he trudges on bravely carrying out his PL mandate with the likes of Martin Scicluna – firmly, gleefully, but stupidly, believing, doubtlessly, that he is sowing discord.

Perhaps we could crowdfund a home for the lot of them. Any volunteers? Please keep out. RTO.