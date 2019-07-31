The Malta Red Cross has warned swimmers to stay out of the water because of the danger of lightning strikes.

"Due to a developing electrical storm over the Maltese Islands, most of the lifeguarded beaches in Malta are flying the double-red flag. This is a very dangerous natural hazard for all swimmers thus it is strongly recommended that one avoids all large open areas.

"If a lightning strike hits the water it can be fatal to those in the vicinity so please take note!" it said.

"Please do NOT enter the water, especially during a thunderstorm!!"

Several weather stations have warned of a thunderstorm over Malta on Tuesday, with the inclement weather expected to persist into Wednesday.