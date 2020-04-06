The prime minister's wife in a Facebook message on Monday expressed solidarity with all those ordered to stay at home because of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Lydia Abela also urged parents to make the best of their added time with their children.

Like the archbishop earlier, Abela encouraged children to phone their grandparents and to study while at home.

Abela said these were challenging times which defined the Maltese people's values of solidarity, love and the family.

"This is a challenging time but if everyone does his part, including by not going out needlessly, I am sure this challenge will not last long," she said, while urging everyone to stay positive.

She also thanked all those on the front line in the fight against coronavirus.