After spending hours meticulously making Żejtun’s coat of arms out of kite paper, Carmelo Zammit, a resident at Żejtun Home, run by CareMalta, stands back to finally admire his creation.

Zammit is a skilled craftsman after having worked as an engine fitter at the Dockyard for 45 years. He still keeps himself busy on various projects in a small workshop in his room at the Żejtun elderly home that he moved into in 2017 with his wife Mary, who passed away last year. He has three children, seven grandchildren and another seven great-grandchildren.

CareMalta promotes active ageing among its residents at Żejtun Home and at all the other facilities it operates.