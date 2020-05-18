Bank of Valletta is hosting an investment webinar dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on the local market on Friday, May 22 at 3pm. During the webinar, four experts in the area of investments will discuss and provide information on the local market environment, the current outlook and what should be expected in this environment.

The BOV investment webinar is one of a series of free webinars that BOV is organising and co-hosting in a bid to ensure that local businesses and consumers stay connected and up to date with the latest developments, insights and best practices.

Bank of Valletta is also teaming up with social partners such as the Chamber of SMEs, EY Malta, Gozo Business Chamber and the Malta Chamber to explore various other topics such as the economy, business finance, stress management and investment management.

All webinars are free of charge and open to anyone interested in gaining more knowledge on the featured topic. Participants can also put forward their own questions, concerns or simply share their views. Most webinars are also made available to the public through the bank’s social media pages.

To stay connected and up to date, check out the schedule for upcoming webinars on https://www.bov.com/Pjazza/upcoming-bov-webinars and register for the ones that interest you.

These webinars are purely for information purposes. Any information during this session is not and should not be construed as an offer or recommendation to sell or solicitation of an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any product.