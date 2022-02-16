Challenge League Group A leaders Pembroke Athleta are the only still-unbeaten side across both groups, however, their 2-2 draw against fifth-placed Marsaxlokk showed they might have a fight on their hands if they are to keep this streak alive.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Pembroke coach Jacques Scerri said that despite his side wanting all three points, a draw was a reasonable finish.

“The result is not bad, even though we always wanted to go for the three points, especially with the way the game panned out,” Scerri said.

“When we were two goals ahead, I think we could have administered the game better as ironically, we conceded in the second half which was our best spell.

