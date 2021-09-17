Commuters using GoTo Malta’s range of convenient and eco-friendly transport services will also be supporting the main theme of European Mobility Week.

Being held between September 16-22, this year’s European Mobility Week is the European Commission’s flagship campaign to raise international awareness on sustainable urban mobility. The week is the main event in an annual drive to promote behavioural change towards active mobility, public transport and other clean, intelligent transport solutions.

The central theme of European Mobility Week 2021 is ‘Safe and Healthy with Sustainable Mobility’, paying tribute to the hardships felt across Europe and the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighting the opportunities for change inspired by the health crisis.

“At GoTo, this year’s European Mobility Week theme of staying safe and healthy while travelling sustainably is very much aligned with our core values,” said Zach Bergerson, GoTo Malta country manager.

“Supporting the community with safe, sustainable and affordable transport solutions is the cornerstone of our strategy. We want to encourage positive change, made possible by giving our customers more choice in how they move around, through our range of convenient multi-modal services offered in electric cars and scooters. We are proud to help people in Malta be part of a growing international movement towards greater sustainability and cleaner urban mobility options. We can all make a real difference starting with our transport choices – even just rethinking your daily commute could create an impact.”

As a global brand, GoTo’s mission to reduce the number of vehicles in the world's cities through offering sustainable multi-modal travel alternatives is also in keeping with the theme of European Mobility Week. Since its launch in Malta in 2018, GoTo has already radically changed the way people get around the island. The ever-increasing number of subscribers enjoy a range of affordable, convenient One-Way and Roundtrip services with over 450 vehicles available from one exclusive app.

New users who register with GoTo Malta during European Mobility Week will also benefit from €25 free driving credit, valid for a full month. Users can access the promotion by simply applying promo code ‘MOBILITYGOTO2021’ when registering and booking any of GoTo’s fleet of shared electric cars and scooters through the GoTo app.

More information about GoTo can be found at https://gotoglobal.com/goto-malta/en and about European Mobility Week at https://mobilityweek.eu/home/. The GoTo app is available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.