A five-star performance against Sliema Wanderers last weekend ensured that Sirens will remain in Malta’s top-flight for another season.

Led by coach Winston Muscat, Sirens needed a win to stay up after Valletta’s late leveller denied Balzan and they responded by dispatching of the already-relegated Wanderers with a 5-0 scoreline.

After launching their Play-Out commitments with a defeat against Valletta, the future of Sirens in the Premier League was looking less secure but ultimately they can now take a sigh of relief and start projecting the 2022-23 campaign.

