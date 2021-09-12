STC Higher Education has announced its partnership with the University of Wolverham­pton, a highly commended university in the UK.

This partnership opens a number of new opportunities for students who are located in Malta and are interested in pursuing a UK degree in business or computing at affordable prices.

Students who are interested in a BA (Hons) Business Management degree can opt to specialise in Marketing or Human Resources. The BSc (Hons) Computing degrees offer students the possibility to choose between Cybersecurity or Computer Science, with the possibility of specialising in Games Development.

STC was always on the forefront in promoting quality higher education in Malta, supporting the industry, boosting innovation and adapting to changes in society.

Over the years, STC celebrated the outstanding achievement of many students who are now giving a huge contribution to Maltese and international societies within their field. Last January 2021, STC students were rewarded first place with NCC Education High Achievers Awards. With the NCC Education having around 180 centres in the world, this is the best testament of their excellence.

Excellence is only one of the many reasons why students opt to study at STC. Flexibility is another strength, with full-time and part-time options being offered throughout the degree pathway. STC also embraces diversity and treats students as individuals and not just as a number.

One of the entry points is the Pre-University NCC Education International Foundation Dip­loma for Higher Education Studies (MQF Level 4). This is a one-year full-time qualification (60 ECTS credits) specifically designed to provide students with a direct entry route to the degree pathway. A number of students have thrived thanks to the Foundation Diploma.

Also, students might be eligible to enrol directly on a three-year business or computing degree.

Whoever wishes to enrich their skills and knowledge in different areas related to business or computing, might want to consider one of the short-term professional cour­ses like Prince2 Project Manage­ment, Digital Marketing or Cisco’s programmes.

STC offers easy payment schemes, including the possi­bility of dividing payments into monthly instalments. Moreover, students who successfully obtain a diploma or a degree are eligible to register with the ‘Get Qualified’ scheme and benefit from up to 70 per cent refund from their tuition fees. Full-time students are also entitled to a stipend grant (subject to approval).

Applications are open for the September 2021 intake on both a full-time and part-time basis.

For more information, visit www.stcmalta.com, call on 2145 3200 or e-mail info@stcmalta.edu.mt.