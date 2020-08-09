STC Higher Education, Pembroke, has entered a partnership with the University of Wolverhampton, UK, enabling STC students studying for an NCC Education diploma in business or computing the possibility to progress to degrees. STC offers students the flexibility of both full-time and part-time options and this year is offering two fully-funded scholarships – one in business and in one in computing – for the first year of the degree pathway.

The partnership opens new opportunities for students in Malta interested in pursuing a degree in business or computing. Students who opt for a business management degree can specialise in marketing or human resources. Students on computing degrees can choose between cybersecurity or computer science, with the possibility of specialising in games development. All Wolverhampton University courses are subject to validation.

STC this year is offering two fully-funded scholalships

NCC Education has around 180 centres in the world. Last January, the following local students were awarded these NCC Education High Achievers Awards: Ghofran Elamam – first in the world, Diploma in Business, Level 5; Vincent Micallef – first in the world, Diploma in Computing, Level 4; Raphael Falzon – second in the world, Diploma in Computing, Level 4; Francesca Gauci – second in the world, Diploma in Business, Level 4; Luana Vella – third in the world, Diploma in Business, Level 4.

Excellence is only one of the many reasons STC also embraces diversity and treats students as individuals.

Applications are open for the September intake.

For more information, call 2145 3200, e-mail info@stcmalta.edu.mt or visit the website below.

www.stcmalta.com