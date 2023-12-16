Gzira Athleta’s Malik Riddle and Caffe Moak Luxol’s Tayler Bennett won the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) Player of the Month award for the month of November.

The two guards have been influential to the sides they joined last summer in their respective championships and this has been reflected through last month’s voting.

Riddle led the league in steals with an average of 3.33 per game. The American holds an impressive record on offence throughout November, shooting 68% from two-point range as well as the freethrow line.

