There are different forms of anti-social behaviour. One of them is the attitude of some people who feel entitled to occupy public land for their exclusive use, denying other people the enjoyment of common facilities.

Naxxar local council recently proposed a by-law to prevent public land in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq from being used exclusively and abusively by some caravan owners who have turned it into a permanent seafront base for their holidays.

The council, by a unanimous decision, acted to protect the public interest when the government failed to take action, probably out of fear of political retribution from some voters who feel entitled to usurp other people’s rights.

The shoreline of Malta is being increasingly marred by dozens of caravans parked on seafront public land, preventing its use by other citizens. But, rather than curb this abuse, Local Government Minister José Herrera has resorted to legalistic arguments to prevent Naxxar council from enforcing the by-law. This is a dereliction of duty by yet another minister who seems to treat the majority of law-abiding citizens with disdain and contempt.

The chairperson of the Malta Tourism Authority, Gavin Gulia, and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo wax lyrical about the importance of embedding excellence in the country’s tourism business model. Yet, at least in public, they neglect to raise their voices about caravan owners’ visual and environmental disfigurement of the country’s shoreline. This silence is the consequence of public officials perennially putting partisan political priorities ahead of the common good.

The proliferation of camping sites on the country’s coastline is a severe threat to coastal beauty and environment. Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia must show his commitment to protecting the coast by proposing positive action to move the abusive sites from the shoreline to some other appropriate location served with sanitary and other services.

Another place where the lack of political will and the incompetence of law enforcement agencies is felt is St Julian’s. Parts of this town are being rendered into a glorified slum due to the shortcomings of the central authorities. And the residents have had enough of it. They have flagged their concerns about the severe inconveniences they experience because of the general neglect of public areas in this tourism hotspot.

The absence of public conveniences, night-time disturbances by young revellers, lack of police patrols, regular looting and vandalism of boats moored in Spinola bay as well as illegal parking in front of slipways are just some of the nuisances that residents of St Julian’s, and probably other tourism hotspots too, have to tolerate unnecessarily.

Lack of enforcement of sensible civic regulations, inertia in updating these regulations and undue importance being given to partisan political concerns are just some of the structural weaknesses in the framework of public governance. They may be less damaging to the country’s public image than the disregard of anti-financial crime regulations. But they are just as significant for ordinary citizens who expect to be treated with respect by their elected representatives rather than viewed as village idiots.

The government’s steamrolling over local councils is as shameful as it is disrespectful towards the citizens who vote for their local representatives. Herrera should stop finding legalistic arguments to frustrate the wishes of the entire Naxxar local council. He should stop condoning the anti-social behaviour of the few and safeguard the interests of the majority of law-abiding citizens.

It is time to clear the country’s shoreline from the proliferation of caravan slums.