The steel superstructures for the Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection flyover project have been completed and will be shipped to Malta from Spain this month, a spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said.

The redevelopment and overhaul of the junction, which leads to Malta International Airport, was launched last year and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

Some 65% of the work on the project has been completed so far, the spokesperson said, with the first new lanes open to traffic last month and others following suit over the past weekend.

The 300-tonne, 400-metre steel flyover structure is being shipped in sections, Infrastructure Malta said.

It will be transported on site and lifted into place onto abutments and concrete pillars, which have already been built.

Additionally, the spokesperson added, most of the project’s underpass has been completed, with the excavation of the final section in progress as workers continue to build the concrete walls and roof slabs that will support the infrastructure.

The underpass will be open to road users by the end of this year.

“This €18 million investment will provide quicker and safer connections to Luqa, Gudja, Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq, Safi and other nearby areas while creating safer connections for different modes of travel.

“It will also improve access to Malta International Airport and to Malta Freeport, two strategic locations for many economic sectors,” the spokesperson said.

“The cut-and-cover underpass will create a direct, safer link between the southbound and northbound carriageways of L-Avjazzjoni Avenue, Luqa and Ħal Far Road, towards Birżebbuġa, and will also include a new exit from the airport.

“This four-lane connection will allow road users, including heavy vehicles, travelling to and from Birżebbuġa, the Freeport and the Ħal Far industrial zone to bypass the roundabout.”

Infrastructure Malta’s project will see a change in the design of the roundabout and bypass lanes in a bid to facilitate access to and from Gudja, Għaxaq and the airport, the spokesperson added.

The third lane of the intersection will see a flyover bridge in L-Avjazzjoni Avenue with L-Ewwel Titjira Road, meaning that motorists travelling to Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Safi will no longer need to enter the roundabout to reach the Kirkop tunnels.

The final works will include cycle lanes, pavements, tree planting and landscaping, vehicle restraint systems, lighting and safety systems, line markings, directional sign gantries and other related works.