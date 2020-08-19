Future England women's coach Sarina Wiegman is "steely and a winner" who can deliver results, said Sue Campbell the Football Association's director of women's football on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old Dutchwoman, who in 2001 became the first footballer from her country to be capped 100 times, signed a four year contract and will replace Phil Neville after next year's postponed Olympic Games.

The former defender will be in charge when England hosts the 2022 Euros, the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the following Euros in 2025.

