President George Vella has called on MPs to steer away from personal interests and focus on what could be done for society at large.

Dr Vella greeted parliamentary groups separately during an exchange of festive greetings.

He told the members of the Labour parliamentary group that the turbulent times that the country was going through made him reflect on the role of MPs and the level of scrutiny on their behaviour and decisions.

While a level of accountability was good, measures already taken, such as the introduction of a Commissioner for standards in public life were a step in the right direction. He asked whether it was time to start a debate on whether Malta should have full-time MPs.

He augured that the country would return to normality as soon as possible, adding that more needed to be done for the country’s economic achievements to reach those pockets of society that were not feeling the wealth that was being created.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat led the parliamentary group. Several members were missing, including leadership contender Chris Fearne, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, Economy Minister Chris Cardona and Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

Dr Muscat told the president that his successor would continue the remaining three years of the legislature and implement the 60 per cent of electoral pledges which still needed to be implemented “while I take a back seat”.

He also thanked the president for his “exemplary actions in these turbulent times the country is passing through”.

President Vella later repeated his message when he greeted the PN parliamentary group, led by Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Other callers at the Palace included the Attorney General, Peter Grech and representatives of constituted bodies.