The island of Gozo played host to the recently held Malta Mountain Bike Association’s National Championships.

Hosted in Nadur and in the vicinity of Daħlet Qorrot, the race was notoriously challenging in many ways. Narrow, single file lanes resulted in riders rushing to take the lead.

Meanwhile, the incessant rain that hit the island in the days before the race meant that several parts of the highly-technical route were very slippery, causing a number of riders to retire.

Nevertheless, the race was not short of action, particularly by the Gozitan riders who, playing home, were determined to make their mark in what was the first race of this nature to take place on home turf.

The elite category was not short of contenders vying for a place on the winners’ podium. Front runners were young Gozitan cyclists Stefan Scerri and Brandon Sultana.

