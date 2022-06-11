Ħamrun Spartans have announced that Stefan Sultana will be handed a new position at the club next season after he was given key roles in the club’s football academy.

For the past two seasons, the former Spartans and Malta striker served as assistant coach at the Premier League club.

But in the close season, coach Branko Nisevic wanted new blood in his coaching staff and the club brought in new technical staff for the Serbian.

Still, the Spartans were determined not to lose the services of Sultana, who had been a loyal servant at the club both as a player and coach in both the senior team setup and the club’s academy.

This week he held talks with the club’s top hierarchy and it was decided that Sultana will be given the role of coach of the Under 20 selection and will also be monitoring the progress of the U-15 and U-17 teams.

