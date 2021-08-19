Stefan Sultana has been appointed as the new Head Coach for Youth Development at Ħamrun Spartans Elite Academy, the Premier League club announced.

Sultana has been working at the Spartans Academy for almost 20 years now and will now be responsible for the competitive academy squads from the U-15 to the U-20s.

Apart from his work with the Spartans academy, Sultana is also involved with the Spartans’ first-team as he is the assistant of head coach Mark Buttigieg. Last season, Buttigieg and Sultana guided the Spartans to their first Premier League title after an absence of 30 years.

