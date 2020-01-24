Stefano Mallia has been elected as the next President of the European Employers Group after winning 87 percent of the eligible votes.

The post was also contested by Romanian Laurentiu Plosceanu.



The former president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and PN MEP candidate said that being elected president of the group was "an incredible honour and responsibility" that he would gladly carry over the coming two and half years.

"I am happy from a personal point of view but I am also very pleased from a Malta point of view especially at this particular point in time."

The group, which is made of 117 members, analyses proposed EU legislation to ensure that it does not create any unnecessary burdens for enterprises.

It works closely with the European Parliament and the Commission while collaborating with European business organisations such as Business Europe, Euro Chambers and SME United.



Speaking about upcoming European challenges, Mr Mallia said the new Commission had already "brought to the table important initiatives such as the proposed Green Deal, the European Climate Law and the Minimum Wage across Europe.

"There will also be proposals for a new industrial policy and a new SME policy. These are all proposals that will have a significant impact on the every day functioning of enterprises across the whole of the EU."

As the representatives of employers, the group needs to ensure that these initiatives do not hinder enterprise.



