Stefano Mallia has taken over as the new president of the Employers' Group of the European Economic and Social Committee.

Mallia said that during his presidency he will work towards ensuring that Europe and the Single Market in particular, continue to provide opportunities for employers to grow and be successful.

Mallia has been a member of the Maltese delegation to the EESC since 2010 and held various positions including vice-resident of the Employers' Group and president of the Brexit follow-up Committee within the EESC.

He is a partner at the economic analysis and business consultancy EMCS Ltd and former president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce.

In his inauguration speech, Mallia emphasized that the clear focus in the coming months will be to help businesses survive the COVID crisis and then to construct a recovery, which has to take advantage of the harsh lessons being learned during the COVID crisis.

Another challenge was to face up to such as the impact of Brexit and the implications of the elections in the USA.

He also mentioned climate change as a challenge which will force European businesses to embark on a transition to a cleaner economy. He however added that such a transition “must take place in an economically sustainable manner because if not planned well, this opportunity could very well turn into a negative”.