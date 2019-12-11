The Stella Maris Philharmonic Society is presenting a vast repertoire of modern, classical music and Christmas carols for its annual Christmas concert.

The band, under the direction of Mro. Michael Pulis, will play White Christmas, Cantate Domino, The Prayer, a selection from the film La Vita è Bella, A Whole New World, Jingle Bell Rock, Tu Scendi dalle Stelle, and more. Singers Lawrence Gray, Michaela Agius, Riona Degiorgio and the Stella Maris Parish Choir will also take part.

The concert will be held tomorrow at 7.15pm at the Stella Maris Parish church in High Street, Sliema. Entrance is free of charge and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6.45pm. For more information, call 7944 5778.