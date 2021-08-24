Global auto group Stellantis and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn unveiled a joint venture on Tuesday to make a “smart cockpit” for cars that will feature navigation, voice assistance and payment services.

The US-European automaker was formed in a merger between France’s Peugeot and the US-Italian company Fiat Chrysler earlier this year, with a stable that includes Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati.

The joint venture with Foxconn, named Mobile Drive, will make the smart cockpits available to other car makers.

“Its roadmap of software innovations will include artificial intelligence-based applications, navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce store operations, and payment services integration, amongst others,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Foxconn, more famous for assembling Apple’s iPhone, is trying to diversify into the auto business.

Stellantis plans to invest €30 billion in electric vehicles and new software over the next four years.