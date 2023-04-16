Cristian Stellini has urged Tottenham to play with more style and swagger during their push to qualify for the Champions League.

Stellini’s side host struggling Bournemouth on Saturday looking to climb back into the Premier League’s top four.

A win for fifth-placed Tottenham would take them above fourth-placed Manchester United, ahead of their top-four rivals’ trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four games, including the two since Stellini replaced Antonio Conte as interim manager.

But Tottenham fans remain frustrated by the lack of entertaining performances delivered by their talented but underachieving team this season.

