All those connected with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder should step aside at once, former President Marie-Louise Coleiro appealed on Sunday.

“We cannot allow this dangerous situation to continue being dragged out for another day,” Dr Coleiro Preca said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

It is the first reaction of the former president to the political crisis sparked by the fallout of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe.

Joseph Muscat announced he will step down in mid-January days after his former chief of staff Keith Schembri was arrested in connection with the murder.

Another protest has been called for Sunday afternoon demanding the Prime Minister leaves at once.

Dr Coleiro Preca said politicians needs to leave their personal interests aside to start an immediate process of recovery, under the leadership of a person who has the capability of getting the country out of the crisis.

Though she refrained from naming anybody, the former president said the events have shocked the country and robbed it of its identity.

“We've always stood for the values of honesty, altruism, honest work and integrity… We can regain it if in this critical moment we act in the best interest of the country.”

She said this is the only way the country can regain its serenity and to be able to rebuild its good reputation overseas.

“We do have honest politicians,” she said.

Dr Coleiro Preca left her term in office last April.