The new Porsche Taycan showed off its acceleration and braking capabilities on board the USS Hornet.

The video shot at the massive aircraft carrier that was used to recover the astronauts from the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 missions shows professional racer Shea Holbrook behind the wheel of the Taycan.

Holbrook put the EV’s launch control to good use for a quick run to 145.77km/h in a mere 128.6 metres before pushing hard on the brakes to get back to zero.