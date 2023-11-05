Step Up for Parkinson’s, in collaboration with ParkinsonNet, a prominent Dutch agency, recently conducted a specialised training programme to bolster Parkinson’s disease care and research.

The primary goal was to equip attendees with essential tools, updated information and, significantly, the opportunity to build a network that contributes to the collective efforts of healthcare professionals, caregivers and patients involved with Parkinson’s.

The initiative also marked a significant step towards the establishment of a specialised care centre, which will offer a dedicated space for patients with Parkinson’s disease to receive tailored and comprehensive care.

Various healthcare professionals, including physiotherapists, speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, neurologists, nurses, caregivers and patients took part in the comprehensive training programme, which included conferences and discussions.

The sessions were conducted over two days, with the initial two held on October 21 and 22 at the Courtyard Hall at Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar. A third session will be held on November 25.

Participants engaged with a panel of distinguished professionals from ParkinsonNet, which is known for its unwavering mission to enhance the lives and ensure the best possible care for those affected by Parkinson’s disease.