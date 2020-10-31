The Houston Rockets named Stephen Silas as the team’s new head coach on Friday, replacing Mike D’Antoni who left last month after the franchise’s latest post-season disappointment.

Silas, who has more than 20 years experience in the NBA as an assistant coach or scout, joins the Rockets after a two-year stint as part of Rick Carlisle’s coaching staff at the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets job is Silas’s first head coaching position.

“This is an opportunity that was well-earned and long overdue for Coach Silas and we’re thrilled to have him as head coach,” said Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. “Stephen is a basketball lifer who is highly regarded around the league.”

