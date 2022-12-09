Raheem Sterling was back in training for England on Friday after returning to Qatar ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final with France.

Sterling did not feature in the round-of-16 match against Senegal after returning to England following a robbery at his home.

The Chelsea forward flew out to Doha on Thursday and was back out on the field at Al Wakrah Sports Club with the other 24 members of England’s squad.

More details here.