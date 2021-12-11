Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal as the Manchester City forward’s penalty fired the leaders to a 1-0 win against 10-man Wolves on Saturday.

Sterling netted from the spot in the second half at the Etihad Stadium to clinch City’s sixth successive league victory.

City’s cause was aided by a needless first half red card for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who was dismissed for failing to retreat the required 10 yards before a free-kick he had been booked for conceding seconds earlier.

