The Sterling Jewellers Group has inaugurated a new €4 million factory aimed at raising production for the local market and export.

The new facility, at San Ġwann industrial estate, was inaugurated by the prime minister. He was shown around by group chairman Alfred Fenech and CEO Romina Grech Fenech.

In remarks during the ceremony, Robert Abela said businesses were reaping the fruits of a buoyant economy which, according to GDP figures for the first nine months of the year, had exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Alfred Fenech spoke on how the group had grown from humble beginnings as a small shop in Bugibba 45 years ago to a group now employing more than 100 people, which would be increased further thanks to this investment.

The group now has 25 shops selling local and imported jewellery.