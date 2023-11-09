Raheem Sterling was left out of England’s squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifiers as manager Gareth Southgate resisted the temptation to make changes.

Southgate’s side are already assured of a spot in next year’s finals in Germany but the 25-man group for a home game against Malta on November 17 and a trip to North Macedonia three days later was full of familiar names.

Manchester City defender John Stones misses out through injury but was not replaced while Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, who has an ankle issue, is replaced by Newcastle’s Callum Wilson.

Southgate said the door remained open for Chelsea attacker Sterling, who has now missed the past five international camps since being part of the squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year.

