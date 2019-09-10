The transformation of Raheem Sterling from derided international misfit to someone who is arguably England’s most important player has been incredible to watch.

It hasn’t been fast and furious, rather slow and gradual, but I think, after his performances during last week’s international break, we can now consider the transformation to be complete.

Back when Sterling was going through a barren patch for his country – a veritable wasteland of uselessness – many people were calling for him to be removed from team and replaced with someone else. Anyone else to be fair.

Not only didn’t he score in 27 matches – an embarrassing run for a forward at any level of the game – his overall contribution to the team was highly questionable.

At the time, some of Sterling’s most vociferous fans pointed out that Emile Heskey was hardly prolific but he still went on to play 62 times for the Three Lions. Which is true.

But Heskey, at six foot two (1.89m), was a target man who helped make space and create opportunities for his more natural goal-scoring colleagues like Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen. He wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but he was there for a purpose that he always fulfilled.

Sterling, on the other hand is just five foot seven (1.74m), and on that basis was never likely to get picked as a target man. Well, not unless the target was to run between defenders’ legs.

All in all, for the best part of 27 games, his presence on the pitch was almost entirely pointless – he wasn’t scoring goals, he wasn’t providing assists and he certainly wasn’t bullying opposition defences with his towering frame.

It’s hardly surprising that most people were writing him off as one of those infuriating players incapable of reproducing his scintillating club form for his country and suggesting he was never going to make the grade.

Fast forward to last week and I saw one article that described Sterling as “probably the world’s most in-form international player”. While that may be going a touch overboard, there is no denying that he is going through a period of brilliance.

Whereas back in his dark days he would go on a mazy run before either losing the ball or passing it to one of the advertising boards, he is now beating opponents for fun and delivering at the end of the process.

During his barren spell he wouldn’t have been able to score if he was alone in front of the net with the goalkeeper lying down taking a nap. Now he is finding the back of the net regularly and without fuss, even managing to score with a header against Kosovo.

It really has been a quite amazing turnaround for Raheem who now feels like an almost irreplaceable component of England’s front three.

While some of the credit for this international rebirth will have to go to the England managers who stuck with him when it would have been easier to cast him aside, I suspect that most of the credit lies with Pep Guardiola.

Sterling always had the talent, of that there is no doubt. But the fact that he is now confident enough to bring the full extent of that talent to the international stage must be down to his club manager.

He is now beating opponents for fun and delivering at the end of the process

Pep has nurtured and developed Sterling over his time at Manchester City, gradually turning him into one of the most devastating forwards in domestic football. And as the player’s confidence at club level has grown, he has found himself more able to bring it to the international arena. And on a consistent basis.

If this dazzling form proves to be permanent and long-lasting, then England will go into next summer’s Euros with one of the most feared and deadly attacking line-ups in the game. Sterling, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi – it really does sound formidable.

Fair enough, there is a blip on the list when you get to Rashford, but otherwise it will strike fear into the hearts of most European defences.

Will CR7 ever get old?

Talking about in-form forwards, at what age do we think Cristiano Ronaldo will stop being so utterly devastating?

At 34, most players, no matter how great, start to lose a little of their sparkle. The natural talent will still be there but the athleticism and stamina that made them special will be on the wane.

Cristiano, however, shows no sign of letting age catch up with him, as displayed by his four goals in Portugal’s 5-1 victory over Lithuania last week.

In fact, his form now is as good if not better than it was a decade ago.

True, he has adapted his play at bit these days and maybe he doesn’t put in as many surging runs as he used to. But in doing so it feels like he has only made himself all the more deadly as a forward.

Given his levels of fitness, desire to win and status in world football, I personally wouldn’t be surprised to see him still playing at the very top level as he hits 40.

He really is a quite remarkable human being. Assuming, of course, he is actually human and not an escapee from Area 51…

A case for the defence

Just a final thought about the England national team before I sign off for the week.

I mentioned above how devastating England’s attack could be for next summer’s Euros. And that is great news for Three Lions fans who always enjoy a team that knows how to find the net.

But we shouldn’t get too excited about the forward line while the defence remains creaky, ponderous and ineffective.

I like Harry Maguire, Michael Keane and even John Stones. All three are good footballers who know how to play with the ball at their feet and are strong, powerful individuals.

However, what England need is a more aggressive, angry, physically domineering presence to go alongside whichever of those three is picked.

Someone like Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Terry Butcher or John Terry. A player who not only knows how to coordinate and control his defence but is also willing to put his neck on the line to avoid conceding. And will growl and froth at the mouth while doing so.

The current centre-backs are good players. But they are only likely to become great if they are played alongside an outstanding central defender.

That’s one vacancy I think Gareth Southgate needs to fill by next summer.

sportscolumnist@timesofmalta.com

Twitter: @maltablade