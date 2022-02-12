Manchester City powered 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick inspired a 4-0 win against Norwich on Saturday.
Sterling put City ahead in the first half at Carrow Road and Phil Foden doubled the champions’ lead early in the second period.
England forward Sterling netted twice more in the closing stages to complete his seventh career treble.
