A stern test awaits the Malta women’s national team when they face Sweden in their second and final game from the VisitMalta Women’s Tournament today, at the Hibernians Stadium (kick-off: 14.30).

Malta opened their commitments with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of a much-improved Slovakia, ranked 45th in the world.

Mark Gatt’s side, who jumped into 85th place in the latest FIFA rankings, had their preparations hampered with several injuries for this tournament.

In fact, Gatt did not have Dorianne Theuma, Maya Lucia, Ylenia Carabott and Haley Bugeja available for selection for this game. In addition, he will be without Emma Lipman and Jade Flask, both out due to injuries.

“Given we have a number of unavailable players, this tournament has served as a platform for the fringe players to showcase themselves on a daily basis on the training field and on game days,” coach Gatt told the Times of Malta.

