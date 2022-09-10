SIRENS 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Borg 24; Dodo 74

SIRENS

A. Cassar-7; Weder-6, M. Pereira-6 (71 S. Sessegnon), K. Sano-6, R. Tachikawa-7, S. Cipriott-6, A. Borg-7, A. Cini-6, V. Bento-6 (64 Wellington), I. Kolev-6, D. Jackson-6.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

P. Sanchez-6.5; Ederson-6, S. Borg-6.5, M. Guillaumier-6, L. Montebello-6 (87 S. Xerri), E. Mashike-6 (56 Dodo-6), R. Callegari-6, M. Fedele-6 (56 Vinicius-6), Jonny-6.5 (90 S. Attard), E. Marcelina-7, R. Camenzuli-6.5.

Referee Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards Jackson, Cipriott, Ederson.

BOV Player of the Match Emerson Marcelina (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans maintained their perfect start after a Steve Borg first-half goal and Dodo’s strike after the interval handed Branko Nisevic’s side three important points against Sirens.

It was a hard-fought win as Sirens gave the Spartans a good run for their money, especially after Ħamrun took the lead midway through the first half.

Winston Muscat’s side created a few chances where they could have salvaged a point but the Spartans made sure to keep them at bay and secure their fourth win on the trot.

