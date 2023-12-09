For a whole week, a lot of criticism was pointed toward Ħamrun Spartans after their dismal performance in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat against Birkirkara.

The players of the Malta champions will have felt even slightly embarrassed by their display which was a far cry from the scintillating stuff that characterised them as the leading team in domestic football.

Therefore, lifting the BOV Super Cup, at the expense of the same Birkirkara side, was of utmost importance to put their season back on track and clinch the first piece of silverware of the 2023-24 season.

If the Spartans needed someone to inject life into the team for such an important game, that was captain Steve Borg whose leading performance at the heart of the defensive line was a key element behind the team’s triumph.

