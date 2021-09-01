Steve Borg believes that the presence of Maltese fans at the National Stadium could make a huge difference for the national team ahead of tonight’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cyprus at the National Stadium.

This evening Maltese fans will be able to return to the National Stadium for the first time after more than 18 months to give their support to the national team ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Cyprus which has been seen by many as the team’s best chance of picking up points in this qualifying campaign.

“When you play at home and you can bank on the support of your fans is a very crucial factor in international football,” Borg told the Times of Malta.

