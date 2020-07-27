Steve Borg is the 2019-20 Malta FA Footballer of the Year, the Malta FA has announced.

The Malta defender, who turned out for Valletta FC last season, has claimed the most prestigious individual honour in Maltese football after collecting the highest number of votes.

Coaches, captains and officials of all the clubs in the respective divisions together with a panel of journalists who follow the various leagues take part in the voting process for the individual awards.

Borg, who has joined Gżira United this summer after a long spell with Valletta, has won this award for the first time in his career after being a finalist last season.

His nomination as MFA Footballer of the Year caps another positive campaign for the 32-year-old who produced a series of reassuring performances in the heart of Valletta’s defence before the league was suspended in March and eventually terminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two other finalists for the Malta FA Footballer of the Year award were Floriana FC captain Jurgen Pisani and Valletta FC goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

Premier League champions Floriana racked up three accolades as Enzo Potenza was named coach of the year, Jan Busuttil is the best young player while Kristjan Keqi is the top overseas player.

In women’s football, Haley Bugeja claimed another double as she won the best player accolade for the BOV Women’s League and the Women’s U-19 League.

The trophies will be presented to the award winners after the 2020 Malta FA AGM being held on Wednesday, July 29.



THE WINNERS

MFA Footballer of the Year: Steve Borg (Valletta).

Best Coach: Enzo Potenza (Floriana).

Best Young Player: Jan Busuttil (Floriana).

Best Foreign Player: Kristian Keqi (Floriana).

BOV Women’s League Best Player: Haley Bugeja (Mġarr United).

BOV First Division Best Player: Erjon Beu (Lija Athletic).

BOV Second Division Best Player: Ryan Micallef (Marsaxlokk).

BOV Third Division Best Player: Nicholas Schembri (Attard).

Women’sU-19 League Best Player: Haley Bugeja (Mġarr United).

Best Youth League Player: Zak Grech (Balzan).

Futsal Player of the Year: Celino Alves De Freitas (Luxol St Andrews Futsal).