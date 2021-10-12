Gżira United suffered a huge blow following the news that defender Steve Borg is set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in his adductor tendon during the World Cup qualifier against Cyprus on Wednesday.

The Malta defender suffered the injury in the closing stages of Wednesday’s match that saw the national team grabbed a dramatic injury time equaliser through Jurgen Degabriele for a 2-2 draw in Larnaca.

Borg returned to Malta with the national team on Tuesday morning and he was advised to undergo an MRI scan to have a clear prognosis of his injury.

The results of the MRI scan showed that the Gżira United skipper had ruptured his adductor tendon and will have to undergo surgery.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta