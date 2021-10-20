Steve Bruce has left his position as Newcastle manager by “mutual consent”, 13 days after a Saudi-led takeover at St James’ Park, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

“Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent,” said a club statement.

“He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League.”

Bruce, 60, said he was grateful to have had the opportunity to manage the “unique” club.

