Steve Camilleri will turn out again for AS Roma Nuoto for the coming season, the Italian club announced on Wednesday.

It will be the third successive season the 31-year-old player will turn out for the Capital City team for whom he has been top scorer since he started playing for AS Roma.

The club announced the new deal on its website, saying that besides his scoring ability, Camilleri impressed for humanity.

The club’s sporting director Massimo Fabbri said: “Reaching an agreement with Steve was very easy because both parties wanted same thing, keep moving forward together. We wish him goodluck.”

Camilleri had two very successful seasons at Roma. He played a key role in the Rome-based club’s promotion to the A1 by scoring 70 goals in his first season.

This season, the A1 newcomers reached the Final Six play-offs with Camilleri topping the goal-scoring charts with 55 goals.w

Last year, Camilleri was joined by his brother Jordan Camilleri at the club. It’s not yet known whether Jordan Camilleri will also extend his stay at AS Roma Nuoto.