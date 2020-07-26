A rare Jaguar E-Type owned by actor and comedian Steve Coogan is set to go under the hammer at auction.

One of the first 92 right-hand-drive cars produced and one of 56 used as dealer demonstration cars, the E-Type – chassis number 62 – was registered to its first owner in 1961. Sold to its second owner in 1978 in Edinburgh, the classic Jaguar moved to its third keeper and then kept a low profile with its fourth owner in Scotland for many years afterwards.

The Jaguar retains its matching body, engine and cylinder heads.

It was then sold by Silverstone Auctions in 2016 to Coogan, who added it to his collection of classic cars.

In 2017, a thorough restoration of the car was completed. In total, the project took two years to finish.

Despite its varied history, the E-Type has retained its matching body, engine and cylinder head. The gearbox matches too. The restoration process brought the whole car up to showroom standard and it now heads to auction with an estimate of between £300,000 (approx. €329,000) and £350,000 (approx. €384,000).

Nick Whale, Silverstone Auctions managing director commented: “Where do I start, this really is a fabulous car of the highest quality. The history that accompanies it is just perfect, the restoration speaks for itself and has been fully documented. Steve has kept this car in pristine condition in his own personal collection.”

“This is a very special opportunity to own one of the earliest and rarest of Jaguar E-Types with the external bonnet locks. A real collector’s car.”