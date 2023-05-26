Steve D’Amato is back at Sirens FC, the Times of Malta can confirm.

D’Amato had been in talks with the St Paul’s Bay side for the past few weeks and an agreement was finally reached this week which would see him seal a return to the club after a three-year absence.

In fact, negotiations were finalised on Thursday evening and D’Amato put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

For D’Amato this will be his second spell at Sirens FC after he had taken charge of the team in season 2019-20 where he managed to lead the team to an historic qualification to the UEFA Europa League.

However, his tenure at the club came to an end the following season and he moved on to lead Tarxien Rainbows in season 2020-21 before taking over at Sweiqi United last term.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt