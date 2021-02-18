Steve D’Amato has been appointed as the new coach of Tarxien Rainbows, the Premier League club announced in a statement.

The Rainbows have been working hard in the last few days to install a new coach after Winston Muscat stepped down from his job following the team’s catastrophic 7-0 defeat to Sta Lucia last weekend.

The former Ħamrun Spartans coach had been touted as the favourite for the jobs and held talks with the Rainbows top hierarchy in the last few days before an agreement was finally reached on Thursday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta