Genesis Revisited Prog legend Steve Hackett will return to Malta on August 4 for a show as part of his Seconds Out + More tour, NnG Promotions have announced.

Seconds Out was the hugely successful double album recorded on Genesis’ 1977 concert tour together with The Cinema Show, from their 1976 tour.

It featured Steve Hackett on guitar alongside Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins who had taken on the role of vocalist following the departure of Peter Gabriel. The tour included music from each of the six studio albums from Steve’s time in Genesis and marked his final recordings with the band as he left to pursue his solo career upon its completion.

In addition to the entire Seconds Out show Hackett and the band will perform some of his acclaimed solo material.

Joining him on the tour are Roger King (keyboards), Craig Blundell (drums / percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes / flutes), Jonas Reingold (bass / twelve string) and Nad Sylvan on vocals.

www.showshappening.com