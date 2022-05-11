Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is returning to Malta on August 4 as part of his world Seconds Out + More tour, which began in the UK in 2021.

Seconds Out was released as a double album in 1977 and featured Hackett on the guitar alongside Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins, who had taken on the role of vocalist following the departure of Peter Gabriel.

It was the last album to feature Hackett prior to his departure to pursue his solo career.

In Malta, Hackett and the band will also perform some of his acclaimed solo material.

Joining him on this tour are Roger King (keyboards), Craig Blundell (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes), Jonas Reingold (bass/twelve string) and Nad Sylvan (vocals).

Tickets are available from here.