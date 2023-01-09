Victorious manager Steve Evans has promised Stevenage’s stunning FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Sunday will be talked about for years to come.

The third round of the world’s oldest senior knockout football competition has long been famed for upset results, but in an era of ever wealthier Premier League clubs some pundits have questioned whether the ‘Magic of the Cup’ is anything more than a slogan in English football.

But fourth-tier Stevenage did their best to make romantic notions a reality by scoring two late goals at Villa Park to seal a come from behind 2-1 win.

Dean Campbell’s 90th-minute winner came just two minutes after Jamie Reid equalised from the penalty spot, with Villa’s Leander Dendoncker sent off for fouling Campbell in the box.

It was an embarrassing reverse for Premier League Villa, with the seven-times FA Cup winners having gone ahead through Morgan Sanson.

Stevenage’s victory came 12 years to the day since they performed another giant-killing act in also knocking Newcastle out in the third round of the FA Cup.

