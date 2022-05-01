Shakur Stevenson dominated Oscar Valdez on the way to a unanimous decision victory Saturday to add the Mexican’s World Boxing Council super featherweight title to his own World Boxing Organization belt.

American Stevenson improved to 18-0 as he handed Mexico’s Valdez his first defeat in 31 professional fights.

Stevenson sent Valdez to the canvas with a left to the head in the sixth round on the way to his first defense of the WBO title he won with a 10th-round technical knockout of Jamel Herring in October.

Valdez upset Miguel Berchelt in 2021 to win the WBC title and retained it with a unanimous decision over Robson Conceicao in September.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta